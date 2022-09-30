Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year. Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23. “I almost...
FOX Carolina
Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health to partner with SC colleges to fight nursing shortage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are investing $5 million into a nursing recruitment program that will be implemented in five universities and colleges in South Carolina. Officials said Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and...
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn announce $490,000,000 investment in broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn made an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and was live streamed by WIS on our digital platforms. South Carolina has appropriated an investment of around $490,000,000 for...
FOX Carolina
Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC. According to officials, the skunk was...
FOX Carolina
Health leaders urge caution after N.C. records first 2022 death due to West Nile Virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants people to take precautions after the state saw its first death due to the West Nile Virus. State health leaders haven’t said where that death occurred. There have been at least two cases of the mosquito-borne...
