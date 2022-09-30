ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
Prisma Health to partner with SC colleges to fight nursing shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are investing $5 million into a nursing recruitment program that will be implemented in five universities and colleges in South Carolina. Officials said Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and...
Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn announce $490,000,000 investment in broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn made an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and was live streamed by WIS on our digital platforms. South Carolina has appropriated an investment of around $490,000,000 for...
Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC. According to officials, the skunk was...
