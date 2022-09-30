ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Self inflected errors cost Butler football in loss to unbeaten Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kansas—COVID Sophomore Dylan Kedzior had 230 yards rushing and Butler committed 12 penalties for 100 yards as second-ranked Hutchinson beat the Grizzlies, 27-19. The Grizzlies, shot themselves in the foot on numerous drives, having to settle for field goals and it came back to bite them as the Blue Dragons were able to capitalize on mistakes to make Butler pay.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
WICHITA, KS
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
ANDALE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Ncaa Tournaments#College Athletics#Ncaa Championships#Rh#Men S Tennis 9 30 2022#Wichita State#Mvc#Region V Newcomer Of
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Louis’ Rose Hill Café

If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
ROSE HILL, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby

A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
DERBY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Air Force announces $45.8M order for Textron Aviation Defense

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Air Force has announced a contract for Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita. It says a country that partners with the U.S. is purchasing Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft. The Air Force did not reveal the name of the country or the number of planes in the order. However, it […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy