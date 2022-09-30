Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Self inflected errors cost Butler football in loss to unbeaten Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—COVID Sophomore Dylan Kedzior had 230 yards rushing and Butler committed 12 penalties for 100 yards as second-ranked Hutchinson beat the Grizzlies, 27-19. The Grizzlies, shot themselves in the foot on numerous drives, having to settle for field goals and it came back to bite them as the Blue Dragons were able to capitalize on mistakes to make Butler pay.
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?
Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Louis’ Rose Hill Café
If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
wichitabyeb.com
Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby
A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
‘A little New York flavor’ is coming to Wichita in this new Waterfront restaurant
A new restaurant is coming to the former Zoe’s Kitchen at the Waterfront. Instead of a taste of the Mediterranean, this one has the flavor of New York.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
Air Force announces $45.8M order for Textron Aviation Defense
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Air Force has announced a contract for Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita. It says a country that partners with the U.S. is purchasing Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft. The Air Force did not reveal the name of the country or the number of planes in the order. However, it […]
KWCH.com
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KSN.com
Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs
Pratt Industries on Monday opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.
