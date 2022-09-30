ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk Might Not Respond to Your Texts, Even When Offering Him Billions — And Other Fascinating Moments from the Twitter Court Case Text Dump

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiimw_0iH3FWcb00

We can read the Tweets, but it's not every day we get to read a billionaire's personal texts.

As part of the court battle between Twitter and Elon Musk and his attempt to back out of his agreement to buy the social media company, texts between Elon Musk and a variety of luminaries, including Gayle King of CBS and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, have been made public.

The texts reveal Musk's unfiltered opinions on a variety of topics and provide a glimpse into how billionaires get things done — like offering billions of dollars via text, as Hoffman did in one text conversation.

But overall, the dump is not great for Musk, tech analyst Daniel Ives told Entrepreneur.

"It's not a good look and likely puts Musk in a weaker legal stance heading into Delaware," he said.

Here are five fascinating moments from the text dump, courtesy of court documents and reports from multiple outlets , including one where he appeared to ghost someone offering him billions to help buy Twitter.

Musk does not want to be in charge

Musk told Parag Agrawal, current, Twitter CEO, that he doesn't want to be in charge of things, according to TechCrunch .

Musk is the richest man in the world and leads companies including SpaceX and Tesla. But, apparently, it's not the vibe.

"Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don't think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems," Musk texted Agrawal, who replied Musk should think of him as an engineer, not a CEO, per Insider.

But they didn't seem to have common ground for long. Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and founder and friend of Musk's got on a video call with Musk and Agrawal in late April.

"At least it became clear that you can't work together. That was clarifying," Dorsey told Musk after.

Musk also publicly trolled the Twitter CEO during his online discussion around the company's bot levels, and after, their relationship seemed to sour via texts, too.

Gayle King really wants another interview

As TechCrunch points out, Musk corresponds almost entirely with men in these text logs, from Hoffman to Dorsey. One of the few women in the text drop is Gayle King, who co-hosts the CBS Mornings show.

She tried to get him to come on her show and talk about the Twitter deal, per Insider.

"Are you ready to do a proper sit down with me? so much to discuss! Especially with your Twitter play..." she wrote on April 6. Musk has been on the morning show at least once with King, in 2018 .

She also asked him to come on the show after he said he was planning to buy Twitter.

"ELON! You buying Twitter or offering to buy Twitter wow! Now don't you think we should sit down together face to face this is as the kids say a 'gangsta move' I dont know how shareholders turn this down... like I said you are not like the other kids in the class," King wrote.

He's imagining crypto Twitter, with no censorship

Musk called platform moderation "hidden corruption," to Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir, via text. Still, he seemed to still have a sort of competing desire to bring down the amount of information on the platform.

According to TechCrunch, he mused about operating a version of Twitter on the blockchain, "So you'd have to pay maybe 0.1 Doge per comment or repost of that comment," he said to Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, after then saying it was probably not realistic.

If billionaires want money, they just have to text their friends. They don't always respond.

The texts provided a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes as the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter came together.

Hoffman, in response to Musk asking if the VC could contribute around $2 billion to the Twitter deal replied, "Great. Probably doable -- let me see," and looped him in with Morgan Stanley, according to Insider.

In another conversation, Will MacAskill, who advises Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, reached out to Musk about helping finance the Twitter deal, offering billions of dollars.

Apparently, Musk did not even reply to at least one of his texts, the outlet reported.

Elon and Jack are still pals

The funniest revelation so far is that the irreverent friendship between Dorsey and Musk, which has played out in public (and of course — on Twitter), is supported by the text dump, where they bonded over their vision for the company.

Most importantly, however: Musk has Dorsey saved in his phone as "jack jack."

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Reid Hoffman
Person
Gayle King
Person
Joe Lonsdale
RadarOnline

Six Time's A Charm! Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Attorney To Fight Kim Kardashian In $2.1 Billion Divorce

Ye - formerly known as Kanye West— has hired his sixth lawyer in his $2.1 billion divorce battle against Kim Kardashian, and this attorney has a track record of helping successful billionaires. The Donda rapper has obtained pitbull attorney Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, RadarOnline.com has learned.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linkedin#Court Case#Cbs
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
SheKnows

Grimes & Elon Musk’s 9-Month-Old Daughter is ‘a Queen’ in a Super-Rare Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one!
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy