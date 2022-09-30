Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).
Whitmer vows to work to change law around Count Day after student count falls on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - A joint message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift vows that the governor will work with the Michigan Legislature to change the law around Count Day, after this year’s student count fell on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
michiganradio.org
Bail has had big ripple effects for Detroiters. That’s about to change.
Janay spent nearly a month in jail this spring, because she was unable to pay the $2,500 bail that would have allowed her to be free while awaiting trial. When she was eventually released, Janay found her house in total disarray. “It was vandalized,” she said. “It was not what I left it to be.” Plus, the power had been shut off by her electricity provider, both of her cars had been impounded by police, and her landlord told her he was considering eviction.
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone.
abc12.com
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
starvedrock.media
Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’
(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Michigan Works! holding online career seminars
Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
Detroit Is ...
A driven teacher returns to "the old neighborhood" to work magic with kids that have been written off by society. The scene conjures visions of TV sitcoms and dramas created by the networks on more than a couple of occasions throughout the years. But when Earlene Hall tells the story,...
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Michigan Department of Corrections announces reduction of prisoner phone rates
The Michigan Department of Corrections has announced a reduction of prisoner phone rates by nearly 40%. The phone rate will now be 8.7 cents per minute.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies
The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate
If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
Comments / 2