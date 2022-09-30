ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Bail has had big ripple effects for Detroiters. That’s about to change.

Janay spent nearly a month in jail this spring, because she was unable to pay the $2,500 bail that would have allowed her to be free while awaiting trial. When she was eventually released, Janay found her house in total disarray. “It was vandalized,” she said. “It was not what I left it to be.” Plus, the power had been shut off by her electricity provider, both of her cars had been impounded by police, and her landlord told her he was considering eviction.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
starvedrock.media

Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’

(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
The Oakland Press

Michigan Works! holding online career seminars

Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Is ...

A driven teacher returns to "the old neighborhood" to work magic with kids that have been written off by society. The scene conjures visions of TV sitcoms and dramas created by the networks on more than a couple of occasions throughout the years. But when Earlene Hall tells the story,...
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies

The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
The Detroit Free Press

National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate

If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
DETROIT, MI

