Janay spent nearly a month in jail this spring, because she was unable to pay the $2,500 bail that would have allowed her to be free while awaiting trial. When she was eventually released, Janay found her house in total disarray. “It was vandalized,” she said. “It was not what I left it to be.” Plus, the power had been shut off by her electricity provider, both of her cars had been impounded by police, and her landlord told her he was considering eviction.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO