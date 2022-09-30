Read full article on original website
In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore
In her debut book Thistlefoot, author GennaRose Nethercott reimagines the centuries-old character Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in a shtetl in 1919 Russia, in a time of civil war and pogroms. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. We are going to spend the next few minutes exploring the ways folklore is...
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION.
A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.
Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
Ernest Robles started the Hispanic Scholarship Fund with a $30,000 mortgage
From time to time, we like to bring your attention to so-called hidden figures, people who have made an impact and haven't necessarily gotten the attention they deserve. So today we want to tell you about Ernest Robles. He passed away last month at the age of 92. In 1975, Robles started what would eventually be known as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. He did this with a $30,000 mortgage on his home. By the time he died last month, the fund had granted $700 million in scholarships. That's an impact. Tens of thousands of students have been helped, and they are now scientists, doctors, teachers and writers, including Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, who wrote a column about Robles last week. And he's with us now to tell us more. Gustavo Arellano, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Ricks' book argues the nonviolent Civil Rights movement employed a military strategy
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Thomas Ricks about his book on a military history of the civil rights movement: Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Tom Ricks is one of the most distinguished war correspondents of our time. He...
The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global
Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
News brief: Oath Keepers trial, Putin's nuke threat, North Korea fires missile
Testimony has begun in the seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers. Russia's president threatens to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. And, North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In the final days of 2020, weeks after Donald Trump lost his reelection bid, a man named...
Transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree on cultural trauma
Two transracial adoptees have different views on abortion, but both agree transracial adoptions can be traumatic. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 23, 2022.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Abortion rights opponents sometimes promote adoption as an alternative to abortion. Even a Supreme Court justice did this on...
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In the West African country of Burkina Faso, a group of military officers has taken...
Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Biden was in Puerto Rico on Monday to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona. Biden landed in the southern city of Ponce, one of the hardest-hit communities. President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico today with a promise for the many communities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT...
Hillicon Valley — Musk’s big reversal
Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is rolling ahead after months of roadblocks, with the billionaire agreeing to buy the company for the original price reached in April if a lawsuit brought by the company against him is thrown out. Meanwhile, Musk is also drawing criticism after he tweeted...
How likely is a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again raised the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. He says he's not bluffing, but what are the chances he'll really do it? For more, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Greg, it's not the first time in this war that Vladimir Putin has talked about using nuclear weapons. Why is he talking about it again now?
North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday that flew over Japan for the first time in five years, the South Korean government said, triggering alerts across Japan. Tuesday's North Korean launch put U.S. military bases in Guam within reach. The U.S. government condemned...
Health Care — Presented by Otsuka — White House announces family planning grants
🐻 Fat Bear Week is upon us. Voting starts Wednesday, and last year’s champion “Otis” will look to defend his title. In health news, the Biden administration announced new funding for family planning clinics. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on...
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students – even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Biden went to Puerto Rico to see what the island needed after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to get an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona hit the island a little over two weeks ago. President Biden stopped in Puerto Rico yesterday in the aftermath of a hurricane. NPR's Adrian Florido is still there and has an update on the recovery. Good morning.
The Supreme Court will begin a new term with more contentious cases on its docket
After a tumultuous term that ended in June, the U.S. Supreme Court returns Monday to officially open a second potentially stormy term. It may be hard to beat last term's sustained and dramatic turn to the right, which included most prominently the overturning of a half century of precedents that had guaranteed women the right to terminate most pregnancies. But the court may well rock the boat again, despite the fact that it finds its approval ratings plummeting to historic lows.
