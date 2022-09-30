From time to time, we like to bring your attention to so-called hidden figures, people who have made an impact and haven't necessarily gotten the attention they deserve. So today we want to tell you about Ernest Robles. He passed away last month at the age of 92. In 1975, Robles started what would eventually be known as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. He did this with a $30,000 mortgage on his home. By the time he died last month, the fund had granted $700 million in scholarships. That's an impact. Tens of thousands of students have been helped, and they are now scientists, doctors, teachers and writers, including Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, who wrote a column about Robles last week. And he's with us now to tell us more. Gustavo Arellano, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO