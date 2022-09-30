Read full article on original website
Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven
When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
The Best Leaf-Peeping Hikes Near Philadelphia
It’s time to find your favorite flannel, lace up your hiking boots, and take to the trails. Autumn has arrived in Philadelphia, which means plenty of festivals, tons of football, and, when you’re tired of those things, getting out of the city to soak in the changing leaves.
Montpelier Is the Epicenter of Leaf Peeping and All Things Vermont
When people think about Vermont, minds often go straight to Burlington. And Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile Montpelier sits quietly cool nearby, with its indie bookstores, cafes, thrift shops, boutiques with hand-made soaps and shelves of maple syrup, and restaurants ranging from microbrewery taverns to Nepalese joints. Perhaps overlooked because it's the state's capital, the city and its gold dome-topped statehouse are the perfect mix of charming and funky. You won't find big chain stores here. In fact, Montpelier is both the smallest capital in the US and the only state capital without a McDonald’s.
