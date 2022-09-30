Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to at least 68; over 4,000 people rescued in Florida: Live updates
Editor's note: Don't have power? Click here for a lite version of this page with a quicker load time. The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to at least 68 people and power remained out to about 720,000 homes and businesses across Florida on Sunday, four days after the Category 4 beast slammed ashore along the state's Gulf Coast.
Amid 'gut-wrenching' destruction from Ian, Florida barrier island residents band together
When Hurricane Ian rammed into the southwest coast of Florida, the barrier islands off Fort Myers and Cape Coral — Pine Island, Captiva and Sanibel — took the brunt of the damage. The 155 mph winds peeled roofs off homes and snapped telephone poles in half. The storm...
Floridians escape Ian at casino on edge of Everglades. They found refuge — and slot machines.
MICCOSUKEE RESERVATION, Fla. – Some passed the time playing blinking slot machines, swimming in the pool and eating at a 24-hour restaurant. Others who fled Hurricane Ian in trailers and motor homes set up camp in the parking lot of the tribal casino on the edge of the Everglades.
An infamous adult prison is no place for incarcerated kids. Get it together, Louisiana.
Children are locked away from their families, facing shackles, pepper spray and solitary confinement. While these horrors persist nationwide, nowhere are they more apparent than in Louisiana. Jeremiah James and Cameron Dumas. Opinion contributors. Our country’s incarcerated youth are in crisis, and they have been for a long time.
