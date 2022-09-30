Read full article on original website
Nader Tehrani Recommends the Left Side of the Plane (When Flying Into La Guardia)
New York’s “21 Questions” is back with an eye on creative New Yorkers. Nader Tehrani is the former dean of the Cooper Union’s school of architecture and the founder of the Boston-based firm NADAAA, which is currently renovating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s ancient Near Eastern and Cypriot art galleries. Tehrani is a recipient of a 2022 National Design Award in architecture from Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.
Is Moving Migrants to Randalls Island a Solution?
Eric Adams scrapped his plan to house asylum seekers in tents on Orchard Beach, a spot in the Bronx that is virtually inaccessible via public transportation, after the parking lot flooded during the rains over the weekend. The mayor’s new plan, he announced Monday, is to move the site to Randalls Island, another spot that is difficult to get to by public transportation and has sections that are at risk of flooding.
