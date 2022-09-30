Eric Adams scrapped his plan to house asylum seekers in tents on Orchard Beach, a spot in the Bronx that is virtually inaccessible via public transportation, after the parking lot flooded during the rains over the weekend. The mayor’s new plan, he announced Monday, is to move the site to Randalls Island, another spot that is difficult to get to by public transportation and has sections that are at risk of flooding.

BRONX, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO