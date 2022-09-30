Read full article on original website
LIVE What you need to know: Restoring power to SWFL a "24-hour operation"
The Naples Daily News has journalists across Collier County covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28. This blog will provide the latest news and information about recovery and relief efforts. 1:12 p.m. | Power restoration a "24-hour operation" On Tuesday, State Sen....
Now You Know: Coast Guard Auxiliary’s new fall classes, mail ballots, more
“An educated boater is a safe boater,” a motto from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGAux), Marco Island. The group recently announced fall classes in boater education, including “Boating Skills and Seamanship,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge-Marco Island,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge –Backwater Edition,” “Suddenly in Command,” and “Paddlecraft Safety.”
In Marco Island, was direct-hit Irma worse than Ian? It depends on who you ask
Marco Island has seen better days. On some streets in the days after Hurricane Ian, it seemed like any other Saturday morning, save for the neat piles of vegetation along the streets, a fallen tree here and there and the occasional Pike truck restoring power. An electronic messaging board alerted...
Southwest Florida picking up the pieces in aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as death toll rises
Southwest Florida is still very much in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian. Relief efforts continue to ramp up. However, transportation to relief sites remains a big issue, especially for those who don't own cars — or lost them to Ian. Volunteers are sorely in need. Housing remains a huge...
All Collier County Schools able to reopen Thursday after Hurricane Ian
All of the Collier County School District's schools are able to reopen Thursday, according to the district. District spokesman Chad Oliver provided answers following questions Tuesday about the reopening of schools:. Hurricane Ian help:Collier opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?. Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans...
Live Updates: FPL updates power restoration efforts; Collier schools reopening Thursday
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. 5:10 p.m. | FGCU sets up call center to aid students, staff. Although the FGCU...
How to help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
There are many ways people can help those devastated by Hurricane Ian. Whether it's time, money, supplies, food and more, here's a list of organizations and groups offering ways the community can unite to provide assistance. Before you give: Make sure the organization you're giving to is a trustworthy resource,...
Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian
As Lee and Collier counties continue to clean up and recover from Hurricane Ian, schools and universities have begun to announce their plans for reopening. Live updates Collier:State EOC shares update on electricity, water restoration. Live updates Lee:State EOC shares update on electricity, water restoration. Lee County School District. Lee...
