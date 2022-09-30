ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

LIVE What you need to know: Restoring power to SWFL a "24-hour operation"

The Naples Daily News has journalists across Collier County covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28. This blog will provide the latest news and information about recovery and relief efforts. 1:12 p.m. | Power restoration a "24-hour operation" On Tuesday, State Sen....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Coast Guard Auxiliary’s new fall classes, mail ballots, more

“An educated boater is a safe boater,” a motto from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGAux), Marco Island. The group recently announced fall classes in boater education, including “Boating Skills and Seamanship,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge-Marco Island,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge –Backwater Edition,” “Suddenly in Command,” and “Paddlecraft Safety.”
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
Marconews.com

All Collier County Schools able to reopen Thursday after Hurricane Ian

All of the Collier County School District's schools are able to reopen Thursday, according to the district. District spokesman Chad Oliver provided answers following questions Tuesday about the reopening of schools:. Hurricane Ian help:Collier opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?. Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian

As Lee and Collier counties continue to clean up and recover from Hurricane Ian, schools and universities have begun to announce their plans for reopening. Live updates Collier:State EOC shares update on electricity, water restoration. Live updates Lee:State EOC shares update on electricity, water restoration. Lee County School District. Lee...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy