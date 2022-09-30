Read full article on original website
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
okcfox.com
Enid police looking for man who stole bike from high school
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid Police are looking for a man who stole a bike from Enid High School over the past weekend. Police say this man stole a gray, 26-inch men's Hyper Commute bicycle from a bike rack at Enid High School. If anyone recognizes him, they are...
‘Scared of dying’: Enid mother, daughter fear for their lives after broken protection order
The mother and daughter said things have gotten to a point where neither can go anywhere or do anything without protection.
KOCO
11-year-old killed after being ejected from car in crash near Canton Lake
Okla. — An 11-year-old was killed after she was ejected from a car crash near Canton Lake. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was the young girl and the 47-year-old driver in the car. KOCO 5 doesn’t know how the crash happened, but neither person was wearing their seat belt.
