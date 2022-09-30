Most employee rewards programs solely focus on what the employee gets as a reward, not how it is given. Sure, it's great to give your team members gifts, but the impact doesn't last long. Give a team member a gift card or t-shirt and eventually most employees will just expect it. There is so much more to rewarding employees than simply giving them things - it is about genuinely showing them your appreciation for their hard work, which greatly improves employee engagement. Exciting new tech, such as employee engagement and recognition software Motivosity, offers employers a way to create this engagement naturally.

