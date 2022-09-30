Read full article on original website
Wolf Administration Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at Fifth Annual PA Latino Convention
Allentown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Norman Bristol Colón celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by participating in the fifth annual PA Latino Convention in Allentown. “This year, Hispanic Heritage Month feels bigger than...
Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period
Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Death of Chief Justice Max Baer, Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor
Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. “I’m extremely saddened to learn that Chief Justice Baer passed away. He was a respected and esteemed jurist with decades of service to our courts and our commonwealth. I am grateful for his contributions and leadership in the Supreme Court.
