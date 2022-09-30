Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Officers track suspect after injury accident by following trail of fluids left by damaged car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing four felony charges after West Valley City police say he left the scene of an accident with injuries, was found with illegal drugs, and kicked a police officer. The probable cause statement filed in the...
Gephardt Daily
Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife. The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and...
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
ksl.com
Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
Gephardt Daily
Springville Police say man jailed after surveillance video showed him striking another customer in face with bat
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday after a Springville police say he argued with another customer in a business, then used a bat to strike the victim in the face. Police responded Thursday afternoon to 1460 N. 1750 West, which is the...
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
Orem standoff suspect wanted 'gunfight in the street,' police say
New details released by police show the events that led to a suspect's arrest after exchanging gunfire with officers in Orem on Thursday.
Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine
UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
ksl.com
Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
UTA: SLC TRAX station closed due to hazard
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to hazardous conditions. The agency says that trains are being redirected at Central Pointe and 900 South. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) shared the image featured below of the incident, notifying residents of the community that due […]
Strawberry Reservoir crash kills woman, critically injures man
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed and a man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say at about 4:34 p.m. an empty semi-tractor trailer collided with a Honda CR-V on US-40 near milepost 40. The Honda turned left off […]
