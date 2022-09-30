ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine

UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
ABC4

UTA: SLC TRAX station closed due to hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to hazardous conditions. The agency says that trains are being redirected at Central Pointe and 900 South. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) shared the image featured below of the incident, notifying residents of the community that due […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

