Hillicon Valley — Musk’s big reversal
Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is rolling ahead after months of roadblocks, with the billionaire agreeing to buy the company for the original price reached in April if a lawsuit brought by the company against him is thrown out. Meanwhile, Musk is also drawing criticism after he tweeted...
Health Care — Presented by Otsuka — White House announces family planning grants
🐻 Fat Bear Week is upon us. Voting starts Wednesday, and last year’s champion “Otis” will look to defend his title. In health news, the Biden administration announced new funding for family planning clinics. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on...
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students – even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
