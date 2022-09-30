Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say
Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
kpq.com
Formal Charges Brought In Cashmere Shooting Death
Charges are now formalized in a shooting that killed a Cashmere man last Friday. Prosecutors formally charged 24-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero Thursday with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Jesus younger brother, 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. The brothers appeared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Two Washington Hikers Successfully Recovered in Overnight Rescue Mission
Two hikers were recently rescued from Dragontail Peak in Chelan County, Washington, after an overnight mission. On Tuesday night, the two hikers were hiking part of the Enchantments Trail that leads to Dragontail Peak when they reported that they were stuck. Chelan County Mountain Rescue, a volunteer rescue unit, was...
ncwlife.com
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fires Produce Smoke Due to Higher Temperatures
October’s warming trend along with drier weather is fueling the increased fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires this weekend. The smoke is projected to blow towards the northwest, however there will be some residual smoke that will carry into the Wenatchee Valley and other low lying areas.
KXLY
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
kpq.com
Iwa Sushi and Grill are Expanding Their Restaurant
Downtown Wenatchee’s Iwa Sushi and Grill are expanding their restaurant, prompting a brief closure in October. The sushi bar is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Avenue and is owned by restaurant owner Lin Yang. The lot under construction adjacent to the restaurant is going to be an extension of...
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
lakechelannow.com
Brews on the Bridge and Classic Boats Highlight a Busy Weekend
If you are a fan of craft beer as well as classic boats and vintage hydroplanes, then Lake Chelan is the place to be this weekend. The three day Mahogany and Merlot runs Friday through Sunday and the first ever Brews on the Bridge is set to take place on Sunday.
kpq.com
Apple Days Kicks Off Autumn at the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village
The Apple Days event was a weekend of family-friendly activities, kicking off the autumn season at the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village. Patrons can take a sneak peek at 20 local cabins and a store in a colonial village setting. Attractions included the Great Northern Railway, a blacksmith shop, a General Store, the original Schoolhouse, and some model cabins where Cashmere townspeople lived in the 19th century.
Comments / 1