Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5

PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona. A map of average gas...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?

October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
azbex.com

Urban 95 Could Deliver Glendale’s Tallest Buildings

Glendale City Council’s recent approval of the Urban 95 residential master plan could pave the way for the city’s tallest buildings. At 11 stories, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa is currently the tallest building in the city. The 34-acre plan includes two 15-story apartment towers near...
GLENDALE, AZ
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Berge Planning 45-acre Mixed-use in Mesa

Well-known Valley auto dealers The Berge Family is looking to rezone more than 45 acres at Signal Butte and Williams Field roads in Mesa. The rezoned site will be added to approximately 85 acres that was rezoned in 2019 and all 130 acres are planned for commercial, light industrial and residential uses.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
azbex.com

Casa Grande P&Z Considering 2 BTR Proposals

The Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two proposals this week that – if approved and built as planned – will add 469 Build-to-Rent units to the city’s housing inventory. Including these two projects – but omitting one master plan that has not established unit...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph

PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Goodyear begins next phase of downtown development

After construction of a Civic Square, Goodyear is launching the next phase of its plan to modernize the center of the city. They will be adding to their 47-acre land plot by constructing a downtown. The goal of the new area is to create a gathering spot for the residents of Goodyear. The city would like to create room for entertainment venues, restaurants, residential buildings, and a convention center.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ

