‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5
PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona. A map of average gas...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
azbex.com
Urban 95 Could Deliver Glendale’s Tallest Buildings
Glendale City Council’s recent approval of the Urban 95 residential master plan could pave the way for the city’s tallest buildings. At 11 stories, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa is currently the tallest building in the city. The 34-acre plan includes two 15-story apartment towers near...
AOL Corp
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
kjzz.org
Downtown Phoenix's unhoused encampment 'the zone' is growing, and no one is happy about it
More people are living on the streets of our cities now than they have in nearly a decade. At the last Point in Time Homeless Count, that added up to more than 5,000 people — nearly 10,000 if you count those living in shelters. That’s nearly twice as many as the first time the count was conducted in 2016.
downtowndevil.com
Phoenix Cool Pavement Program in phase two of finding solution to hot roads
Roads in Phoenix could be up to 12 degrees cooler if the city paves all of its asphalt roads with a lighter coating, according to a pilot program launched by the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation. Nearly all of Phoenix’s roads are asphalt, according to Ryan Stevens, an engineer...
azbex.com
Berge Planning 45-acre Mixed-use in Mesa
Well-known Valley auto dealers The Berge Family is looking to rezone more than 45 acres at Signal Butte and Williams Field roads in Mesa. The rezoned site will be added to approximately 85 acres that was rezoned in 2019 and all 130 acres are planned for commercial, light industrial and residential uses.
ABC 15 News
New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
azbex.com
Casa Grande P&Z Considering 2 BTR Proposals
The Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two proposals this week that – if approved and built as planned – will add 469 Build-to-Rent units to the city’s housing inventory. Including these two projects – but omitting one master plan that has not established unit...
KTAR.com
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph
PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
kjzz.org
Goodyear begins next phase of downtown development
After construction of a Civic Square, Goodyear is launching the next phase of its plan to modernize the center of the city. They will be adding to their 47-acre land plot by constructing a downtown. The goal of the new area is to create a gathering spot for the residents of Goodyear. The city would like to create room for entertainment venues, restaurants, residential buildings, and a convention center.
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
