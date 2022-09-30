Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Pressed on Lee County Evacuation Order
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has been running around the state at a break-neck speed since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week. Yesterday, The Floridian was able to receive comments from DeSantis about operations in Arcadia, including the POD program's effectiveness. While in Fort Myers, CNN correspondent Nadia Romero asked DeSantis about the mandatory evacuation order for Lee County. Twitter account DeSantis War Room provides footage of DeSantis' answer, where they say Romero was attempting to "push a misleading narrative" about the order, which DeSantis "shuts it right down."
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.4.2022 — Hurricane Clean Up Continues — Rubio Leads Demings in new Poll— Anti-DeSantis False Media Narrative Debunked— More...
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state and local officials continue to keep Floridians up to speed over the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week ago. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has sent more than 130 trucks to construct a temporary bridge to Pine...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Refuses Recovery Efforts Stopping While He Visits
With Hurricane Ian now behind us, recovery and rebuilding efforts have made headway. Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has been crisscrossing the state, supervising and aiding while providing updates. A video surfaced Sunday showing Gov. DeSantis cooking breakfast for first responders in Punta Gorda, after which he held a press conference in Arcadia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridianpress.com
Charlie Crist Continues to Fundraise Amidst Hurricane Devastation
Just one day after Hurricane Ian exited Florida, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist continued requesting funds from supporters while Gov. Ron DeSantis refrained from campaigning. Crist has previously been subject to widespread criticism over similar requests made before and during Hurricane Ian traversed Florida. The Floridian was notified that Crist’s...
Comments / 0