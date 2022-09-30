Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has been running around the state at a break-neck speed since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week. Yesterday, The Floridian was able to receive comments from DeSantis about operations in Arcadia, including the POD program's effectiveness. While in Fort Myers, CNN correspondent Nadia Romero asked DeSantis about the mandatory evacuation order for Lee County. Twitter account DeSantis War Room provides footage of DeSantis' answer, where they say Romero was attempting to "push a misleading narrative" about the order, which DeSantis "shuts it right down."

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO