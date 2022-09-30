The Adirondack Daily Enterprise says Harrietstown has reached a "payment in lieu of taxes" (or PILOT) agreement with the developers of the planned 70-unit Saranac Lofts apartment complex, which will bring new affordable housing to the area. Instead of paying property taxes at the normal rate, the developers will pay $70,000 a year for 30 years, with that amount increasing by two percent each year. According to the Enterprise, one Harrietstown council member abstained from voting on the agreement because she thinks 30 years is too long for the town not to receive taxes from the development at the normal rate.

HARRIETSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO