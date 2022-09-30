Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Women's Soccer Looks to Build Momentum
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer prepares for a week full of road trips as they travel to Edinboro on Wednesday, October 5th, to take on the Fighting Scots and follow that with another road game against Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 8th. 1. PSAC West Standings. Gannon currently...
yourerie
Legendary Fairview Football Coach Jack Bestwick Passes at Age 84
One of the all-time legendary coaches in Erie County history, Fairview’s Jack Bestwick passed away at the age of 84. Bestwick spent 21 seasons as the Tigers football head coach and compiled a record of 163-45-8. Over those years, the program won or shared the Erie County League Championship...
hurstathletics.com
Field Hockey Defeats Wingate at Home
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team notched their second win of the season on Monday afternoon as they honored their senior class. They defeated Wingate 4-3 on a sunny fall day. How it Happened. The Lakers jumped on the Bulldogs from the start. Just 38 seconds into the game...
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
erienewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents
Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
nohoartsdistrict.com
It’s D-Day on the Shores of Lake Erie
[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Active World Journeys travel blog: It’s D-Day on the Shores of Lake Erie. Every August on the shores of Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio is one of the largest D-Day reenactments in the world. Forty thousand spectators come out over the weekend to watch 4,000 re-enactors perform as British, American and German troops battling it out as if it were June of 1944 on the beaches of Normandy, France. (Spoiler alert: The Allies win every year.)
Asbury Woods to host Children’s Water Festival all week
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will be hosting the Children’s Water Festival this week. The Erie nature preserve at 4105 Asbury Road will serve as host to more than 500 fifth-graders throughout this week as they learn about water. The Children’s Water Festival had been held at Penn State Behrend since 2015. The program needed a […]
PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Oct. 3
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3. The Erie Co. schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Ditching Millcreek Township SR 0430 Gore Road Harborcreek Township SR […]
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
Ashtabula man convicted of manslaughter for overdose death
An Ashtabula man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including possession of and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, after a three-year drug investigation.
Hispanic Heritage: Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen
In downtown Erie, the Flagship Food Hall is host to one of the city’s newest culinary destinations, Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen. Dinanyili Jimenez de Csir is a native of Hato Mayor del Rey in the Dominican Republic, not far from the tourist destination Punta Cana. She came to Erie in 2015 with her new husband […]
Mason Farm’s 37th Pumpkintown Fest kicks off
October is here, and so is the fall season. One of the many ways the City of Erie is getting in the mood is by heading down to Mason Farms for their annual Pumpkintown seasonal festival. Mason Farms has been hosting Pumpkintown since 1985. It has always offered community members lots of fun to kick […]
erienewsnow.com
Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam
Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
erienewsnow.com
100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie
A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
erienewsnow.com
Bro Man Sammiches: Giving You the Business
If you like to try new and different food options, there's one place in a very unassuming place. Fried food but not fast food, these are some of the creations being cooked up inside an Erie County Gulf gas station. The gas station is at the intersection of Peach and...
erienewsnow.com
Sheetz Lowers Price of Unleaded Gas, Other Stations are Quick to Follow
While gas prices are slowly going back up in other parts of the country, they're holding steady here in Erie and across Pennsylvania, according to AAA. But, there's a bit of a gas price war going on in one spot here in Erie this morning. The new Sheetz at West...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
