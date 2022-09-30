[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Active World Journeys travel blog: It’s D-Day on the Shores of Lake Erie. Every August on the shores of Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio is one of the largest D-Day reenactments in the world. Forty thousand spectators come out over the weekend to watch 4,000 re-enactors perform as British, American and German troops battling it out as if it were June of 1944 on the beaches of Normandy, France. (Spoiler alert: The Allies win every year.)

CONNEAUT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO