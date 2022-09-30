WAKEFIELD, Mass. & GREENVILLE S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- The RAIN Alliance introduced Aileen Ryan as its new President and Chief Executive Officer during opening ceremonies today at RAIN’s Member Meeting in Greenville, SC. Ryan will lead the 160 corporate member, global industry association focused on growing and promoting adoption of RAIN RFID technology. RAIN is the brand name for passive Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID wireless technology which businesses use every day to identify, manage and engage with trillions of items simply and inexpensively. As a result, supply chains, inventories and day-to-day operations in various industries are more transparent than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005466/en/ Aileen Ryan, President and CEO, RAIN Alliance (Photo: Business Wire)

