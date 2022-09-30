ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalersville Township, OH

Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

October Kid Friendly Events in Northeast Ohio

October 1-31 Inktober. A month-long celebration of drawing. Every day in October, draw something new. Mentor-on-the-Lake Branch Library, 5642 Andrews Road, mentorpl.org. Family Engineering Night. Fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Ridgeville Branch Library, 37500 Bainbridge Road, lorainpubliclibrary.or. October 8. Disney Junior Live: Costume...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023

Those working minimum wage in Ohio will see an increase in their pay in 2023. The Ohio Department of Commerce said minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
case.edu

3 things to do in Cleveland in October

Oct. 5–9 Immerse yourself in the art of documentary filmmaking during the annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. Supported by Ohio Humanities, this five-day festival features a variety of films shown in venues throughout historic Chagrin Falls. Want to see more even after the in-person event concludes? CDFF On-Demand gives...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s along the lakeshore, but cooler inland. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland counties Monday morning as temps will fall into the 30s. Monday and Tuesday bring back mainly sunny...
ENVIRONMENT

