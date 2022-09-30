Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
northeastohioparent.com
October Kid Friendly Events in Northeast Ohio
October 1-31 Inktober. A month-long celebration of drawing. Every day in October, draw something new. Mentor-on-the-Lake Branch Library, 5642 Andrews Road, mentorpl.org. Family Engineering Night. Fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Ridgeville Branch Library, 37500 Bainbridge Road, lorainpubliclibrary.or. October 8. Disney Junior Live: Costume...
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023
Those working minimum wage in Ohio will see an increase in their pay in 2023. The Ohio Department of Commerce said minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with […]
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
‘Shocked and appalled’: Some NE Ohioans seeing gas above $4 again
Drivers in downtown Cleveland saw noticeably higher prices at the pump, well above $4 a gallon once again.
case.edu
3 things to do in Cleveland in October
Oct. 5–9 Immerse yourself in the art of documentary filmmaking during the annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. Supported by Ohio Humanities, this five-day festival features a variety of films shown in venues throughout historic Chagrin Falls. Want to see more even after the in-person event concludes? CDFF On-Demand gives...
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox 19
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Jeffrey Dahmer was known as the Milwaukee Monster for the string of horrific murders he committed there, but he also had connections to northern and central Ohio. The serial killer, whose murderous spree is the focus of Netflix’s new series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” grew up...
Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning
A Frost Advisory will be in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting early Tuesday morning due to low temperatures in the mid-30s.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s along the lakeshore, but cooler inland. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland counties Monday morning as temps will fall into the 30s. Monday and Tuesday bring back mainly sunny...
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Joe Berlinger discusses new Netflix documentary ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- True crime hit Northeast Ohio particularly hard more than 30 years ago when the horrors of serial killer and Bath Township native Jeffrey Dahmer came to light. Prior to moving to Milwaukee where he would go on a four-year killing spree with 17 victims total involving necrophilia...
