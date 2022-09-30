ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking: Report

Another rapper has been hemmed up by the law. As Young Thug and Gunna's RICO case in Georgia was lighting up social media, a Houston rapper named Da Breadman was also facing some legal trouble. Da Breadman, real name Jermaine West, reportedly faced several allegations related to drug trafficking, and this week, the 43-year-old learned his fate.
Lil Uzi Vert Collaborator Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Dies in Shooting

Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto, known for her work with Lil Uzi Vert, was reportedly shot and killed in West Houston early Saturday morning. There were two others wounded in the shooting, both of whom are expected to survive. Houston police have not identified any suspects yet. Houston Police Department...
Boosie Looks Back On Life Before Prison

Baton Rouge rapper Torrence Hatch, A.K.A “Lil Boosie”, recently went on Revolt and reflected on some of the decisions he’s made in the past. When asked if he would have made different choices the rapper responded with: “I woulda done everything different. I woulda took rapping serious, like, 8-9 years ago. I woulda done it […]
