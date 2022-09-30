We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 DAYS AGO