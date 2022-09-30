Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Sony claims PSVR2 will see an early 2023 launch, PS5 supply chain to drastically improve
Sony seems to be shifting into the next gear as the company claims its manufacturer is producing two million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset as soon as March 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg. According to how the virtual reality headset performs in terms of sales, the forecasted...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beautiful 55-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The most affordable OLED TV in Sony's 2022 lineup has now dropped back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, which sits 35% below the official MSRP of the adequately sized 55-inch Bravia A80K and constitutes a good opportunity to purchase one of the most popular and sought-after 120Hz OLED TVs on the market.
PC Magazine
The Best Sony Camera for 2022
When you buy an interchangeable-lens camera (ILC), it's important to remember that the brand you choose dictates which lenses and accessories you can use. Sony might not be the first brand you look to—Canon and Nikon are more recognizable household names for photo gear, after all—but don't omit Sony from your search.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 2: 50% off Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, $150 off Sony wireless headphones, $239 AirPods Pro Gen 2, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's bestdeals include $400 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 27-inch LG monitor for $200, $20 off Xbox controllers, and much more.
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an outright steal right now with S Pen, keyboard, and warranty
Samsung may have abandoned (at least temporarily) its once hugely popular line of Fan Edition phones, but a Galaxy Tab S8 FE slate is apparently in the works and last year's Tab S7 FE mid-ranger might just be more attractive than ever before. Marked down from a starting price of...
TechRadar
Pixel 7 Pro could take the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s crown as the best camera phone
Recent specs leaks suggested that the Pixel 7 Pro might not be much of an upgrade on the Pixel 6 Pro, but a new, more detailed leak suggests that if nothing else the camera might be in for some significant improvements. A full – and seemingly official – specs list...
DIY Photography
Tamron has announced their new “category-disrupting” 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD full-frame zoom lens
Tamron has announced their newest lens, the 24-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD zoom for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras. The “category-disrupting” description is Tamron’s, by the way, not mine, although it is a pretty unique set of focal lengths for a full-frame lens. Tamron says that it’s designed for shooting both stills and video and incorporates their VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocus drive system for silence and speed.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount
Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
Apple Insider
Deal of the Day: Apple's 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch drops to $799 ($500 off)
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is discounted to $799 as a special Deal of the Day hosted by Apple Authorized ResellerAdorama.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TechRadar
Somehow, LG's 97-inch OLED isn't the priciest TV of the week – thanks, Samsung
In September 2022, both LG and Samsung showed off 100-inch(ish) versions of their flagship 4K TVs. LG revealed its first-ever 97-inch OLED TV as part of the LG G2 line-up at IFA 2022. Meanwhile, Samsung also quietly unveiled a new 98-inch model in its Neo QLED line-up, called the Samsung QN100B.
Samsung's 98-inch QN100B TV promises a crazy peak brightness figure
Samsung's monster TV promises to be so bright you're going to need sunglasses...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Score an Xbox Series X for £383, or a PS5 SSD for £150
Deals season is finally in full swing, and we've got a massive couple of months ahead of us, so stay tuned for all the best deals content in the UK. This includes Prime Day 2 (Prime Early Access), and the Black Friday sales hitting in November. For now, I've got a super deal for you on an Xbox Series X. It's down to £382.87, and it's pretty much completely new. It's an 'Open Box,' but you're getting a huge discount courtesy of Amazon (~£67 overall). Just add the 'Like New' console to your basket, which is listed at £425.41, and you'll receive an extra discount on top to bring it down to £382.87 in total - that's an absolute bargain!
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
The Verge
Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads
Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
notebookcheck.net
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
ZDNet
You can get a refurbished 128GB Microsoft Surface Laptop for $320
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's hard to imagine anyone keeping a five-year-old smartphone for heavy use these days, but laptops? That's another story completely. There are many older models out there that are just as effective today as they were when they came out. That's why refurbished laptops make a great choice for budget-conscious buyers, and we're featuring several of the best picks from around the web on our Deals page. One of the top selections: This Microsoft Surface Laptop, certified refurbished at a price that's more than $200 off the original MSRP.
Phone Arena
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
The Galaxy S22 series of flagship phones are some of the most reliable devices you can get in 2022. Unfortunately, that’s in contrast with Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, while both Samsung and Google have a ton of value to offer, neither company's managed to make a “flawless” phone, which isn’t exactly surprising - the perfect phone doesn’t exist...
PC Magazine
Samsung Unveils 98-Inch QN100B, the World's Brightest Consumer TV
TV brightness is measured in nits, or candela per square meter (cd/m^2). Most high dynamic range (HDR) content is mastered for 1,000 nits, but the vast majority of TVs, especially cheaper ones, don't get that bright. Even the brightest TVs we've tested have only come close to 2,000 nits. Samsung, however, just announced a TV it claims can get over twice as bright.
