Electronics

PC Magazine

The Best Sony Camera for 2022

When you buy an interchangeable-lens camera (ILC), it's important to remember that the brand you choose dictates which lenses and accessories you can use. Sony might not be the first brand you look to—Canon and Nikon are more recognizable household names for photo gear, after all—but don't omit Sony from your search.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Oct. 2: 50% off Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, $150 off Sony wireless headphones, $239 AirPods Pro Gen 2, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's bestdeals include $400 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 27-inch LG monitor for $200, $20 off Xbox controllers, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Tamron has announced their new “category-disrupting” 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD full-frame zoom lens

Tamron has announced their newest lens, the 24-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD zoom for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras. The “category-disrupting” description is Tamron’s, by the way, not mine, although it is a pretty unique set of focal lengths for a full-frame lens. Tamron says that it’s designed for shooting both stills and video and incorporates their VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocus drive system for silence and speed.
ELECTRONICS
Technology
Electronics
SONY
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount

Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Deal of the Day: Apple's 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch drops to $799 ($500 off)

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is discounted to $799 as a special Deal of the Day hosted by Apple Authorized ResellerAdorama.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

UK Daily Deals: Score an Xbox Series X for £383, or a PS5 SSD for £150

Deals season is finally in full swing, and we've got a massive couple of months ahead of us, so stay tuned for all the best deals content in the UK. This includes Prime Day 2 (Prime Early Access), and the Black Friday sales hitting in November. For now, I've got a super deal for you on an Xbox Series X. It's down to £382.87, and it's pretty much completely new. It's an 'Open Box,' but you're getting a huge discount courtesy of Amazon (~£67 overall). Just add the 'Like New' console to your basket, which is listed at £425.41, and you'll receive an extra discount on top to bring it down to £382.87 in total - that's an absolute bargain!
FIFA
The Verge

Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads

Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10

Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

You can get a refurbished 128GB Microsoft Surface Laptop for $320

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's hard to imagine anyone keeping a five-year-old smartphone for heavy use these days, but laptops? That's another story completely. There are many older models out there that are just as effective today as they were when they came out. That's why refurbished laptops make a great choice for budget-conscious buyers, and we're featuring several of the best picks from around the web on our Deals page. One of the top selections: This Microsoft Surface Laptop, certified refurbished at a price that's more than $200 off the original MSRP.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues

The Galaxy S22 series of flagship phones are some of the most reliable devices you can get in 2022. Unfortunately, that’s in contrast with Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, while both Samsung and Google have a ton of value to offer, neither company's managed to make a “flawless” phone, which isn’t exactly surprising - the perfect phone doesn’t exist...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Unveils 98-Inch QN100B, the World's Brightest Consumer TV

TV brightness is measured in nits, or candela per square meter (cd/m^2). Most high dynamic range (HDR) content is mastered for 1,000 nits, but the vast majority of TVs, especially cheaper ones, don't get that bright. Even the brightest TVs we've tested have only come close to 2,000 nits. Samsung, however, just announced a TV it claims can get over twice as bright.
ELECTRONICS

