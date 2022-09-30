ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredon Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spartaindependent.com

Library of Things at Sussex County Library System

Traditionally, neighbors in rural areas have been utilizing a sharing network for centuries, sharing farm tools and equipment, kitchen gadgets, crops, recipes and the like. The concept of the Library of Things mirrors this vintage idea of sharing, initiating and perfecting itself in the United Kingdom circa 2015 by Brits Maurice Henson and Rebecca Trevalyan.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy