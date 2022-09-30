ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

River Hawks Announce Home Game Times and Six-Game Tsongas Schedule

LOWELL, Mass. – Times and locations for the 2022-23 UMass Lowell women's basketball team home schedule have been set, as announced by UMass Lowell Athletics on Monday afternoon. The schedule holds six games at the Tsongas Center, UMass Lowell's state-of-the-art, 6,000-seat venue on campus. The River Hawks will play...
LOWELL, MA
River Hawks Earn 4-2 Victory at Northeastern

DEDHAM, Mass. – The offense continues to impress this season, as the UMass Lowell field hockey team (8-3) defeated Northeastern (2-8), 4-2, on the road on Sunday. "I loved how we showed up today," said Head Coach Shannon LeBlanc. "We had energy, stayed committed to our structure and played a tremendous, two-way game. Our attack and midfield pressed well and created a lot of opportunities, and our defense once again controlled possession. The coaching staff is continually proud of this team and their commitment to playing high-level hockey."
LOWELL, MA
River Hawks Blank NJIT 2-0 on Sunday Afternoon

NEWARK, N.J. – Junior Calliste Brookshire (Kingston, Mass.) scored her sixth goal of the season to lead the UMass Lowell women's soccer team (5-5-2, 2-1-0 AE) to a 2-0 victory over the NJIT Highlanders (2-6-5, 0-3-1 AE) on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore Ioanna Papatheodorou's (Nea Erithraia, Greece) led the team...
LOWELL, MA
River Hawks Unveil Six-Game Tsongas Slate and Home Game Times

LOWELL, Mass. – UMass Lowell Athletics announced home game times and locations for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Monday. The schedule is highlighted by six games at the Tsongas Center, UMass Lowell's state-of-the-art, 6,000-seat venue on campus. The River Hawks will play an even split of non-conference games and America East matchups at Tsongas this year.
LOWELL, MA

