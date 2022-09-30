WKU Football (3-2) was defeated by the Troy University Trojans (3-2) 34-27 Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. “Good football team we played tonight in Troy,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “They beat us fair and square. They played good football and the game went the way I thought. Our guys knew it would be a hard-fought game. We battled hard, had some turnovers and some penalties […] when we needed to convert, we didn’t convert.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO