ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
quicksie983.com

Hardin County Shredding & Text Updates

Hardin County Solid Waste Coordinator Stephanie Givens explains the shredding event that happens monthly at the county road department located at 501 Bacon Creek Road, Elizabethtown. Givens also talked about the county’s text updates available for citizens. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:13 — 11.9MB)
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed

Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Education
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
WBKO

Lights, camera, action in... GLASGOW, KY!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Glasgow is no stranger to having Hollywood films shot in their town, but that doesn’t make what’s coming any less exciting... “It’s kind of like a Hallmark romance warm your heart style movie,” said the executive director of Glasgow Barren County Tourism, MacLean Lessenberry.
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former state senator C.B. Embry has died

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Not long after Kentucky Senator C. B. Embry resigned, he died. Some Kentucky Republicans spoke on the passing of the former state senator Embry. Embry represented Ohio County in state senate before he resigned. He also wasn’t running for reelection this year. Kentucky Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, “I’ve learned this morning that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie

Melinda Hill and Kyle Roby with C.A.S.A. of Southern Central Kentucky talk to Allie about their 2022 Fall Bourbon Raffle!. Poppy and Matt Stephens visit North Warren Elementary School in today's edition of Poppy's Field Trip. Cool start, but much more pleasant later. Updated: 21 hours ago. Cool start, but...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Wku#Racism#Linus College#The Pride Center#English#Lgbtqia
WBKO

Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU falls to Troy in parents’ weekend showdown

WKU Football (3-2) was defeated by the Troy University Trojans (3-2) 34-27 Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. “Good football team we played tonight in Troy,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “They beat us fair and square. They played good football and the game went the way I thought. Our guys knew it would be a hard-fought game. We battled hard, had some turnovers and some penalties […] when we needed to convert, we didn’t convert.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wkdzradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault

Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy