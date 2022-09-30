Read full article on original website
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. gave his best impersonation of former All-American Tyrann Mathieu that helped his team prevail under trying circumstances. Brooks perfectly timed his break on a pass from Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford to wide receiver Koy Moore. Brooks was credited with an interception with 2:18 remaining, the fourth turnover produced by his team, and LSU ran out the remainder of the time to preserve a come-from-behind 21-17 victory Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
LSU (9-6, 3-2 in SEC) captured Friday’s marathon 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13. “Obviously it is tough to beat a team back-to-back, but I thought we put ourselves in a position to win and we did not take care of business,” LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson said. “We did not do a great job in first contact balls and keeping things calm on our side. We felt rushed and everything was fast. We do not like when things are chaotic. We have to learn to control the ball, get it up high and give us time to transition to do what we need to do.”
