LSU (9-6, 3-2 in SEC) captured Friday’s marathon 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13. “Obviously it is tough to beat a team back-to-back, but I thought we put ourselves in a position to win and we did not take care of business,” LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson said. “We did not do a great job in first contact balls and keeping things calm on our side. We felt rushed and everything was fast. We do not like when things are chaotic. We have to learn to control the ball, get it up high and give us time to transition to do what we need to do.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO