Indianapolis Public Schools plans to end agreements with two of its innovation network schools that are slated to merge with two other schools under the district’s proposed Rebuilding Stronger reorganization plan.The move would mean that current students would be educated in schools firmly under district control, while most staff would be forced to reapply for their jobs.The district’s more than 25 innovation network schools are given more autonomy through an innovation agreement....

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO