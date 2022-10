TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”) announced today that The Nation Network has launched a Calgary-based video podcast series, “Barn Burner”, hosted by veteran radio hosts, Dean “Boomer” Molberg and Ryan Pinder alongside ex-NHL’er Rhett Warrener. In addition to Barn Burner, The Nation Network will also be launching “Leafs Morning Take”, a daily show in connection with TheLeafsNation and hosted by former Rogers Sportsnet NHL and fantasy contributor, Nick Alberga alongside former Toronto Maple Leaf, Jay Rosehill. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005538/en/ The Nation Network bolsters lineup of hockey video podcasts (Graphic: Business Wire)

HOCKEY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO