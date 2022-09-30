Read full article on original website
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
Transgender athletes case back in court
Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
Miami Herald: No, it’s not too soon. After Hurricane Ian, it’s time to say ‘climate change,’ Gov. DeSantis
When Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to a “biblical storm surge,” he was assessing Hurricane Ian’s damage and, unknowingly, prophesying what’s to come in future years and decades in Florida. Ian displayed many of the characteristics scientists say climate change will bring — and already has brought...
Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
