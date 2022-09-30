Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Plucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
more1049.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on dashcam in South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS OTO IOWA HOME
AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN OTO, IOWA IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY. OTO FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES FOUND THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 214 1ST AVENUE IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 4:10 A.M. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE HOME IS A COMPLETE...
Chariton Leader
Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl
SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
Sioux City road closures starting this week, how will your commute be affected?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- Save time this week by knowing which roads will be closing in Sioux City.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
more1049.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Sioux City Journal
Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney. Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Work continues on westbound Hwy 20 to southbound I-29
The ramp from westbound Highway 20 to southbound Interstate 29 will remain closed for at least two more weeks.
