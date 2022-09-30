Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates
Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and "cap-and-trade" programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says
If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Threaten To Pull More Than $9 Million In Special Education Funding From Wyoming
The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke more than $9 million of the money it gives to Wyoming's special education programs. The revocation comes in response to the way the Wyoming Department of Education apportioned funds to schools...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
cpr.org
Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them
Democratic Governor Jared Polis is running for a second term against Republican Heidi Ganahl. Polis, who lives in Boulder, served in Congress for 10 years before he was elected governor of Colorado in 2018. In that first election, Polis promised to provide full-day kindergarten and universal preschool. He met both...
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 18 black-footed ferrets released on historic Wyoming recovery site
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 black-footed ferrets on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse last week, the department announced Monday. The 12 male and six female ferrets born in captivity “were coaxed into burrows in their new wildlands home,” Game and Fish said. Black-footed ferrets were once thought extinct but were then rediscovered in Wyoming 41 years ago, and Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to help the species recover.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘They Just Wanted To Kill Each Other’: Wyoming Hunters Have Ringside Seats To Bull Elk Throwdown
Throughout his years of bowhunting elk in Wyoming, Seth Lee of Casper has seen a few fights break out between bulls. But a brutal brawl that he and a friend witnessed from just a few yards away during a recent hunt...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that's part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
svinews.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
LYMAN (WNE) — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve...
oilcity.news
Buck positive for chronic wasting disease confirms CWD in another Wyoming deer hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — A hunter-harvested buck mule deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in September. The detection of the disease in that deer led to the confirmation of the presence of CWD in Wyoming Deer Hunt Area 155, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The...
