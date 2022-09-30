ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and “cap-and-trade” programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. “The prospects of this legislation...
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash

After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 18 black-footed ferrets released on historic Wyoming recovery site

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 black-footed ferrets on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse last week, the department announced Monday. The 12 male and six female ferrets born in captivity “were coaxed into burrows in their new wildlands home,” Game and Fish said. Black-footed ferrets were once thought extinct but were then rediscovered in Wyoming 41 years ago, and Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to help the species recover.
MEETEETSE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that’s part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

LYMAN (WNE) — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve...
WYOMING STATE

