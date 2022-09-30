Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Hounds drop homecoming heartbreaker
Fisher Leftwich (1) makes a reception and shakes a defender to score a 48-yard touchdown. North Surry’s Jake Simmons (9) uses blocking from his teammates to pick up a Greyhound first down. Jeff Linville | Special to the News. A group of Greyhounds attempt to take down Forbush’s Jesse...
Mount Airy News
North Surry Homecoming Court
North Surry Senior Ashley Flores, left, was named Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday’s football game against Forbush. Aniya Joyce was named Maid of Honor. (Photo credit: Jeff Linville | Special to the News) Back row: (L-R): Katlin Hice, Haley Hawks, Josie Watson, Madelyn Niston, Ila Edwards, Marisa Hicks,...
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
Mount Airy News
Suspending disbelief in Mayberry
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Back in 2014, I got to play the part of Dr. Herman...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
Mount Airy News
Longtime extension director retires Friday
DOBSON — For more than 30 years, Bryan Cave has been a go-to guy for local farmers in helping their operations succeed and now he is moving on to a new chapter in life. Cave has retired as county extension director for the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Surry Center. His last day on the job was Friday, capping a 34-year career that began in 1988 when he was hired as an assistant agricultural extension agent.
Mount Airy News
A murder, still unsolved 71 years later
The horrific murder of William Cochrane and the two-year investigation was reported in newspapers from Los Angeles to Memphis, Ontario to Spokane. The weekly Mount Airy News ran pictures of the blast scene. Rumors flew through the communities where people knew the young couple and people clamored for an arrest and conviction. When Imogene’s wedding plans to a second husband were made known in 1954, another bomb was placed, and this time she was the apparent target. The swift response of the agents unsettled the alleged murderer who took his own life rather than face justice.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina woman scores $1 million win on scratch-off ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe I won’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar win on a scratch-off ticket by a Northampton County woman. Sabrina Bottoms, of Conway, made her typical Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
The Daily South
Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina
Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
Mount Airy News
Repair plans for Main Oak now underway
The Main Oak Building is seen after the crew for D. H. Griffin had removed the remainder of the third floor roof and awning after a partial collapse on July 5. Residents of Mount Airy have noted their good fortune that the building did not collapse the day before during the July 4 parade. (Photo: Downtown Mount Airy, Inc.)
Mount Airy News
Locals charged with felonies in Patrick
STUART, Va. — Three Mount Airy-area residents have been arrested on charges filed by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in separate cases involving alleged drug, credit card fraud and break-in/larceny crimes. The arrests were announced Thursday and include:. • Maynard Reece Green, 61, of 369 Greentown Road, Ararat,...
N.C. Law Enforcement cracking down on speeders during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from now (Oct. 3) to Oct. 9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Crash Reduction.” The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
Mount Airy News
Dance Bootcamps for Dia De Los Muertos
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is once again offering it’s Día De Los Muertos Bootcamp. During this dance bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to learn traditional Mexican folk dances and all skill and ability levels are encouraged to join in. This workshop begins on October...
Ever-tightening races: New polls show Beasley and Budd in a virtual dead heat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you find that political horse-race polling is food for thought, you have a lot to chew on this week in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Civitas, Politico Playbook and High Point University all released polls that magnified the very fine margin in the stretch run between […]
