5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
Watch ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Celebration Set Guinness Record for Largest Serving of Nachos
There’s nothing that Beavis and Butt-Head love more than eating nachos (well, aside from tying to “score,” of course). It’s perfectly fitting, then, that the former MTV mainstays just set an awesome Guinness World Record with the Mexican meal. This past Sunday (Sept. 25), Paramount+ threw...
Get an Amazon Package From Texas? Better Check for Bed Bugs
Ever considered just how many Amazon packages have been delivered to your house over the past year?. If your place is anything like mine, the number of those deliveries is probably staggering. And when you find that delivery on your porch, you, unassumingly, haul it inside and immediately rip it open to admire its contents, never once considering that opening that package could actually be detrimental to your household.
Know Before You Go! Louisiana Deer Season Starts This Weekend
Deer season is only three days away! Here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana, archery season season always begins on October 1, so that means that Saturday is the big day that deer hunters have been waiting on since the end of January. This year, in 2022, primitive weapons season...
