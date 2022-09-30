Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Tacos You Can Enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier for National Taco Day
Today Is One of My Favorite Days of the Year. National Taco Day lands on October 4th and it is perfect that it lands on Taco Tuesday. I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits,...
Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson
The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted
The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
Big Party Planned This Weekend With Springhill Lumberjack Festival
In 1896, the Bodcaw Lumber Company opened up its sawmill operation with approximately fifty employees. Bodcaw also built twenty five homes for its sawmill workers in the area just west of the mill still referred to as "Sawmill Town." With the town's roots firmly planted in the timber industry of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction
We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday
Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?
Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reddit User Asks, ‘What Don’t You Like About Shreveport?’
As you might expect, that particular thread on the local Shreveport Reddit page exploded!. Let me be clear, I'm a fan of Shreveport. I like living in northwest Louisiana. But does it have room for improvement? YES!. Reddit user u/Dry-Cost-945 posed the question three days ago saying that they were...
Bossier Arena Will Now Charge for Event Parking: Get Details Here
Brookshire Grocery Arena just announced big changes are a comin'. The facility will feature faster services at concessions, new Grab & Go Concessions, In-Seat Ordering, and Enhanced Bars, to name just a few. "Our goal is to keep Brookshire Grocery Arena the crown jewel of NWLA, which requires an investment...
Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?
Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
Here Are the Pumpkin Patches Opening in Shreveport Area
Pumpkin patches across the Shreveport area will be opening up this week. But there is some concern about the supply of pumpkins this year. Last year, there were several delays in getting pumpkins delivered because of a shortage of drivers. You can visit most of these spots for free and...
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
Top 10 Things that Shreveport-Bossier Doesn’t Need Any More Of
Usually, we're complaining about the things we want more of, like having our very own Buc-ees or a Jack in the Box in Shreveport-Bossier City. But this list is all about the things we have more than enough of! In fact, we'll be more than happy to give you a few of the items on our list, like your very own politician!
A Record Number of Louisiana Residents are Now Considered Obese
I wish that the medical and insurance industries would treat obesity like the disease that it is. Case in point, over the last few weeks, I've met two different women who decided to go to Mexico for weight loss surgery. Why? Because it's around $7,000 there and can cost up to $30,000 if you have the procedure in Shreveport-Bossier City. I have a big problem with that. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that it's criminally shortsighted. Helping folks trim up before they are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc... would save us all money and an awful lot of heartache!
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0