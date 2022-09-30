ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson

The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
JEFFERSON, TX
Highway 98.9

Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted

The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
State
Texas State
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Highway 98.9

South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction

We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday

Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?

Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport

Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Doughnut#Tavern#Tacos#Landmarks#Good Luck#Food Drink#Texas Streets
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Highway 98.9

Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

A Record Number of Louisiana Residents are Now Considered Obese

I wish that the medical and insurance industries would treat obesity like the disease that it is. Case in point, over the last few weeks, I've met two different women who decided to go to Mexico for weight loss surgery. Why? Because it's around $7,000 there and can cost up to $30,000 if you have the procedure in Shreveport-Bossier City. I have a big problem with that. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that it's criminally shortsighted. Helping folks trim up before they are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc... would save us all money and an awful lot of heartache!
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days

The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy