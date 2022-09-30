Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked super chic during an outing in New York City on Oct. 4 (see the photos here). During the rainy stroll, the Maleficent star rocked a black coat paired with black loose trousers and open-toe sandals. And despite the cloudy skies, Angelina still opted to wear a pair of jet-black aviator sunglasses while out with her teen. The mom-of-six made sure to not forget her jewelry as well and stunned in a pair of gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn straight down and flowed in the wind.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO