94.3 The Point

Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win

It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash

Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West a ‘Bully and a Joke’

Gigi Hadid is slamming Kanye West for coming for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she reacted to the rapper's "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week. The "Heartless" rapper wore the shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in a photo with conservative commentator Candace Owens. The phrase is a...
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked super chic during an outing in New York City on Oct. 4 (see the photos here). During the rainy stroll, the Maleficent star rocked a black coat paired with black loose trousers and open-toe sandals. And despite the cloudy skies, Angelina still opted to wear a pair of jet-black aviator sunglasses while out with her teen. The mom-of-six made sure to not forget her jewelry as well and stunned in a pair of gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn straight down and flowed in the wind.
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Which Singers Were Really 'Hear' for Night 6 of the Blinds?

As The Voice’s Blind Auditions neared their conclusion Tuesday night, Season 22 was starting to shape up, with each of the coaches’ teams having at least one standout on its roster. (Think Team John Legend’s Morgan Taylor, Team Gwen Stefani’s Daysia, Team Camila Cabello’s Andrew Igbokidi and Team Blake Shelton’s bodie). Were any new frontrunners added to the pack on Night 6? Read on, and we’ll discuss. Austin Montgomery (Team Blake), “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You)” — Grade: B | This baby-faced old soul may have, as he put it, “done nothing” music-wise before The...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

