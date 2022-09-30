KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Southwestern University this evening 5-0. It was a tough day out on the Mountaineer Soccer Field this evening as the Mountaineers struggled to get their offense rolling throughout both halves. Schreiner did manage to get five shots on goal, but unfortunately, none of them would find their way to the back of the net.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO