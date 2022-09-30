ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently We’re Getting a New “American Pie” Film

Evidently the hottest pop culture of the 2020s is going to look a lot like the pop culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. September brought with it the news that a new Final Destination film had found its directors; as it turns out, there’s another franchise getting a new lease on life, and it might involve sex with pastries.
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?

Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics

They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'

The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title of Next Film

It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Sacheen Littlefeather dies

Sacheen Littlefeather has died aged 75. The actress passed away at her home in Novato, California on Sunday (02.10.22) just weeks after accepting an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for abuse she suffered in the aftermath of her 1973 Oscars speech which she gave on behalf of Marlon Brando - making her the first Native American woman to step foot on stage at the glitzy event. ...
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
The Beloved Hocus Pocus Cottage is now an Airbnb that’s a Short Trip from New Jersey

If you're not a fan of Hocus Pocus, I'm going to question how good your childhood was. I'm kidding - maybe. Many millennials, myself included, have been dying for a sequel to this beloved Halloween movie that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy. The moment we've all been waiting for is tomorrow, September 30th, when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney +.
‘Jurassic World’ Director: There ‘Probably Should Have Only Been One ‘Jurassic Park’

Here is the problem with Jurassic Park: It is a fabulous movie that is very difficult to make sequels to. Because Jurassic Park is about people coming to realize that its central concept — a theme park filled with living dinosaurs — is an absolutely horrible idea. So to make sequels, you must focus on people who, for one reason or another, ignore that central fact and go back to islands full of dinosaurs. To do so, they must either a) be incredibly stupid or b) act like they are incredibly stupid. In The Lost World, Dr. Ian Malcolm, who almost got stomped into oblivion by a T.rex, goes to a second Jurassic Park island to find his missing girlfriend. In Jurassic Park III, Dr. Alan Grant willingly goes back to one of the parks to help a couple who think they can just wander onto this island to find their missing son. Years later we got Jurassic World, which basically redid the original concept all over again, with a brand-new park full of dinosaurs, and a whole new human cast who think this time the dinosaurs won’t rampage through the guests. Guess what happened!
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

