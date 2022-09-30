Read full article on original website
Related
Apparently We’re Getting a New “American Pie” Film
Evidently the hottest pop culture of the 2020s is going to look a lot like the pop culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. September brought with it the news that a new Final Destination film had found its directors; as it turns out, there’s another franchise getting a new lease on life, and it might involve sex with pastries.
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Only Made ‘Rio Grande’ Under the Promise That They Could Make ‘The Quiet Man’
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?
Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics
They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”
The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood
[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'
The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title of Next Film
It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies
Sacheen Littlefeather has died aged 75. The actress passed away at her home in Novato, California on Sunday (02.10.22) just weeks after accepting an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for abuse she suffered in the aftermath of her 1973 Oscars speech which she gave on behalf of Marlon Brando - making her the first Native American woman to step foot on stage at the glitzy event. ...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
The Beloved Hocus Pocus Cottage is now an Airbnb that’s a Short Trip from New Jersey
If you're not a fan of Hocus Pocus, I'm going to question how good your childhood was. I'm kidding - maybe. Many millennials, myself included, have been dying for a sequel to this beloved Halloween movie that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy. The moment we've all been waiting for is tomorrow, September 30th, when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney +.
Kevin Bacon: ‘I turned down dancing to Footloose dressed as an M&M. My wife doesn’t like it when food talks’
Since the 80s, I’ve owned a farm with miniature horses and alpacas. We recently got a couple of pigs, June and Jonny, who I adore, so I don’t eat bacon any more. I don’t want to eat things that I have, so I don’t eat dog, horse, goat or pig.
‘Jurassic World’ Director: There ‘Probably Should Have Only Been One ‘Jurassic Park’
Here is the problem with Jurassic Park: It is a fabulous movie that is very difficult to make sequels to. Because Jurassic Park is about people coming to realize that its central concept — a theme park filled with living dinosaurs — is an absolutely horrible idea. So to make sequels, you must focus on people who, for one reason or another, ignore that central fact and go back to islands full of dinosaurs. To do so, they must either a) be incredibly stupid or b) act like they are incredibly stupid. In The Lost World, Dr. Ian Malcolm, who almost got stomped into oblivion by a T.rex, goes to a second Jurassic Park island to find his missing girlfriend. In Jurassic Park III, Dr. Alan Grant willingly goes back to one of the parks to help a couple who think they can just wander onto this island to find their missing son. Years later we got Jurassic World, which basically redid the original concept all over again, with a brand-new park full of dinosaurs, and a whole new human cast who think this time the dinosaurs won’t rampage through the guests. Guess what happened!
Separating the Facts From the Fiction in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic, "Blonde"
"Blonde," the new movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is more inspired by the legendary actor's story than it is a retelling of her life. However, there are parts that stick pretty closely to the facts we know about her. The film is an adaptation of Joyce Carol...
NewsTimes
‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Slams ‘Preposterous’ Comparisons Between Cannibal Drama and Armie Hammer Accusations
“David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name’,” he said during his masterclass when asked about the recent “cannibal” scandal.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0