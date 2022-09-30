Here is the problem with Jurassic Park: It is a fabulous movie that is very difficult to make sequels to. Because Jurassic Park is about people coming to realize that its central concept — a theme park filled with living dinosaurs — is an absolutely horrible idea. So to make sequels, you must focus on people who, for one reason or another, ignore that central fact and go back to islands full of dinosaurs. To do so, they must either a) be incredibly stupid or b) act like they are incredibly stupid. In The Lost World, Dr. Ian Malcolm, who almost got stomped into oblivion by a T.rex, goes to a second Jurassic Park island to find his missing girlfriend. In Jurassic Park III, Dr. Alan Grant willingly goes back to one of the parks to help a couple who think they can just wander onto this island to find their missing son. Years later we got Jurassic World, which basically redid the original concept all over again, with a brand-new park full of dinosaurs, and a whole new human cast who think this time the dinosaurs won’t rampage through the guests. Guess what happened!

