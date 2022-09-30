ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

East Lansing software CEO arrested for data theft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of an East Lansing-based software company is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly stealing the personal data of Los Angeles county poll workers. Investigators said they have collected hard drives and other evidence from several offices tied to Eugene Yu’s company, Konnech. Police said much of that personal information […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing schools receive $14 million grant for student trades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Careers in the medical field or public service usually require a college degree, but Lansing schools are looking to change that by creating more career tech programs. The Lansing School District just received a huge grant from the federal government. They plan to use the money to help train the next […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

LPD officer involved shooting update

Proposal hopes to improve Jackson Counties 911 services. Proposal hopes to improve Jackson Counties 911 services. Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing. Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing. Lansing Schools get $14-million grant for student …. 10-4-2022. Breast Cancer cases on the Rise. ‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Proposal hopes to improve Jackson Counties 911 services

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Emergency calls into Jackson County’s Central Dispatch are on the rise. Local leaders say they’ve seen a steady increase at around 8% during the last few years. with total calls now reaching more than 200,000 per year. “I would say probably around 600-700 on average per day,” said Emergency Dispatch 911 […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Michigan gas prices more than $4 a gallon, AAA reports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, those lower gas prices were fun while they lasted. In the last week, gas prices in the Great lakes State have jumped a whopping 23 cents per gallon compared to a week ago. According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying $4.17 per gallon for regular fuel. The price is 33 […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

$3 million in grants to support mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Concerns over mental health have been on the rise, especially since the pandemic. And now, officials are looking for ways to provide valuable resources to people in under-served areas. The initiative comprises two separate grants, both aimed at what the pandemic highlighted in terms of mental health and the extra need […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

How to prepare your heating system for the winter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Winter is coming. If you haven’t turned on your heat just yet, it’s about to be that time. There are important things to keep in mind before you fire up your furnace. Experts say you should get your furnace checked once a year. Jim Bennett, who owns Rise Up Heating and […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police report officer-involved shooting

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Organizations helping to prevent suicide in the justice system

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S., according to the CDC. Many of those are people in the criminal justice system. A woman from Lansing is working on the front lines advocating for more mental health resources. It’s personal for her. Her son tried to commit suicide […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]

