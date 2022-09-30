Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Brumley narrows focus of new reading rules; faces Oct. 11 vote at BESE
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
westcentralsbest.com
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
westcentralsbest.com
IN DEPTH CASINO INDUSTRY
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana won’t say when incarcerated youth might go to Angola, citing ‘security reasons’
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice won’t say when certain incarcerated young people in its custody might move to a...
