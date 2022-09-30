BATON ROUGE, La. - State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.

