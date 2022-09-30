ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway

Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

BREAKING: Cedar Park, Leander lift emergency water restrictions necessitated by pipe break

Repairs to a Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw water intake pipe have been completed, according to Oct. 3 news releases from Cedar Park and Leander, which had implemented emergency water restrictions. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) With the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news

Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Read Q&As with Williamson County Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Cynthia Long, Brigid Lester

Williamson County residents in Precinct 2, which covers portions of Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, will vote in the county commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican Precinct 2 incumbent Cynthia Long on the Williamson County Commissioners Court will face one challenger, Democrat Brigid Lester, in the Nov. 8 election. Registered...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD to hold virtual job fair Oct. 5

Round Rock ISD will hold a virtual job fair Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. geared toward filling vacancies for teachers and educational assistants. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD will hold a virtual job fair Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. geared toward filling vacancies for teachers and educational assistants. According...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Stylin' Salon & Spa to celebrate 30th anniversary in October

Stylin' moved into its current location on West Main Street last year. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville’s Stylin’ Salon & Spa will celebrate 30 years in business in October. Located at 201 W. Main St., Pflugerville, the business offers a variety of hair and skin care services. Stylin’ will host an event celebrating the milestone anniversary from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, owner Blanca Rodriguez said. The event will feature live music and door prizes. 512-251-0054. www.stylinspa.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin

Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

