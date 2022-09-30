Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
West Austin chamber to host local dining, music at Concordia University
Taste of West Austin, a ticketed public event hosted by the West Austin Chamber of Commerce at Concordia University Texas will be inside Building B on campus Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) The West Austin Chamber of Commerce is joining with Concordia University Texas to host...
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
BREAKING: Cedar Park, Leander lift emergency water restrictions necessitated by pipe break
Repairs to a Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw water intake pipe have been completed, according to Oct. 3 news releases from Cedar Park and Leander, which had implemented emergency water restrictions. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) With the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake...
Chandler Road, Seward Loop Junction to see improvements near Hutto, Leander
The Chandler Road project and the Seward Junction Loop project are both funded by the Long Range Transportation Plan that Williamson County Commissioners Court adopted in 2009. (Courtesy Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson county has moved ahead with improvements on Chandler Road from SH 130 to Hwy. 95 as well as...
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
Georgetown ISD's Bridges Boutique reopens Oct. 5
The boutique features handmade jewelry, candles and other household items for sale. (Community Impact staff) The Georgetown ISD Bridges Boutique will host a grand reopening event at the old Carver Elementary School site, 1200 W. 17th St., on Oct. 5. Doors will be open 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will close...
Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news
Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
City of Austin soliciting feedback on Bergstrom Trail design
The 6.5-mile project will provide a connection for the pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks, according to city officials. (Courtesy Austin Public Works Department) Austin’s Public Works Department is asking the community to weigh in on plans for a 6.5-mile urban trail in South Austin. The Bergstrom Trail will be...
Anantha Yoga Center introducing authentic yoga teaching to the Northwest Austin area
Vidhya Vasudevan opened Anantha Yoga Center to provide authentic yoga practice to children and adults in the community. (Courtesy Anantha Yoga Center) Anantha Yoga Center opened at 13091 Pond Springs Road, Ste 220, Austin, on Aug. 11. The yoga center offers yoga classes beneficial to physical, mental and emotional well-being...
Read Q&As with Williamson County Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Cynthia Long, Brigid Lester
Williamson County residents in Precinct 2, which covers portions of Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, will vote in the county commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican Precinct 2 incumbent Cynthia Long on the Williamson County Commissioners Court will face one challenger, Democrat Brigid Lester, in the Nov. 8 election. Registered...
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Video games and classic arcades fill Pinballz Kingdom in Buda
Pinballz Kingdom features classics such as pinball machines and new arcade games. (Photos by Christopher Green/Community Impact) Darren and Mikki Spohn opened the first Pinballz location in Austin in 2010 with the idea of having a family-friendly entertainment place for people to experience. Pinballz features a variety of classic arcade...
Round Rock ISD to hold virtual job fair Oct. 5
Round Rock ISD will hold a virtual job fair Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. geared toward filling vacancies for teachers and educational assistants. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD will hold a virtual job fair Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. geared toward filling vacancies for teachers and educational assistants. According...
Stylin' Salon & Spa to celebrate 30th anniversary in October
Stylin' moved into its current location on West Main Street last year. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville’s Stylin’ Salon & Spa will celebrate 30 years in business in October. Located at 201 W. Main St., Pflugerville, the business offers a variety of hair and skin care services. Stylin’ will host an event celebrating the milestone anniversary from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, owner Blanca Rodriguez said. The event will feature live music and door prizes. 512-251-0054. www.stylinspa.com.
Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin
Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
These road projects will improve connectivity throughout Round Rock
The city of Round Round plans to add turn lanes on northbound A.W. Grimes Boulevard at Old Settlers Boulevard. (Courtesy Google Maps) These are four of the latest local and state transportation projects in the works in the city of Round Rock. Walkway improvements coming to east downtown. City officials...
