The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released a report showing economic activity in Laramie County during the third Quarter. Here are excerpts:. By the end of the third quarter of 2022, there were 73 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 5.8 percent increase from the second quarter of 2022 and an 18.9 percent decrease from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of office spaces increased, the number of retail spaces increased, and the number of warehouse spaces increased. The number of office spaces increased from 25 to 26, the number of retail spaces increased from 34 to 36, and the number of warehouses increased from 10 to 11.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO