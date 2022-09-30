ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Early voting dates for Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT – The town clerk’s office has set early voting dates for Mattapoisett. In person early voting for the Nov. 8 state election will take place at Town Hall, 16 Main Street, on the following dates:. Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 8...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
ROCHESTER, MA
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child

WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
Meet Your Rep: Kip Diggs From Barnstable

He was once a welterweight champion. But Kip Diggs doesn’t spend much time boxing anymore. "I don’t miss it, because of course, I don’t want to get punched," he said. But he’s happy to see a younger generation developing the necessary work ethic and discipline. These...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77

Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
WAREHAM, MA
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up

The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
NEWPORT, RI
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder

REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
SEEKONK, MA
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA

