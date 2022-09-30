Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Early voting dates for Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT – The town clerk’s office has set early voting dates for Mattapoisett. In person early voting for the Nov. 8 state election will take place at Town Hall, 16 Main Street, on the following dates:. Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 8...
theweektoday.com
Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
WCVB
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child
WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NECN
Meet Your Rep: Kip Diggs From Barnstable
He was once a welterweight champion. But Kip Diggs doesn’t spend much time boxing anymore. "I don’t miss it, because of course, I don’t want to get punched," he said. But he’s happy to see a younger generation developing the necessary work ethic and discipline. These...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
theeastcountygazette.com
Massachusetts: Due To Widespread Drug And Violent Crime, A Man Given A Prison Sentence
BOSTON – A man from Massachusetts was sentenced for racketeering. Drug trafficking concept wereiracies stem from his membership in the NOB street gang. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble”: Sentenced to 7 years. Joshua Teixeira, aka “Trouble,” 27, of Boston, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Three years...
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
theweektoday.com
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder
REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment
A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
