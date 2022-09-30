Read full article on original website
Related
Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet
A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
WATCH: Wild Bear Climbs Up Building, Sends Villagers Running in Crazy Video
Black bears are expert climbers, spending as much of their time dozing off in treetops as they do rummaging through your garbage cans each week. However, one wild bear demonstrated what hauntingly looked like parkour as he attempted to climb onto a nearby rooftop. Take a look at the insane footage below.
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Adorable baby animal facts that will melt your heart
Slide 1 of 28: From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.Want to discover more? Then check out the following gallery.You may also like:The hottest and coldest places on the planet.
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
BBC
Isle of Man-born red panda rehomed as part of breeding programme
A Manx-born endangered red panda has been rehomed at a wildlife park in Birmingham to continue an international breeding programme. Two-year-old Aria was born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh in August 2020. General manager Kathleen Graham said the park was "proud to have made a difference for this...
8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained in the garden
There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
Does Your Family Want A Dog? These Breeds Are Amazing
Dogs are a great addition to any family. They're social, fun, and make your life very interesting. But, do you know what kind of dog you should get?. There are so many options, and it can be hard to decide. This blog will help you decide what type of dog...
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive
One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
WATCH: Portion of a Massive Glacier Crumbles on Mount Everest
Global warming has begun to have increasingly broad-scale effects on our planet. Already, climate change has resulted in intensified hurricanes (like Hurricane Ian making its way toward Florida), increasingly dangerous and superactive wildfires, as well as historic drought conditions. Most recently, though, climate change found its way to Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak in the world. Increased temperatures sent a massive piece of glacial serac crumbling down the mountainside. Footage of the event is both magnificent and terrifying.
msn.com
Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough
Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge
Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.
Moronic Tourist Attempts to Pet Wild Bull Elk in Unbelievable Video
We think you might start singing that classic rock song People Are Strange after seeing what this dude tries to do with a bull elk. OK, so you want to see the bull elk up close and personal. Sure, most can relate to that. In this viral video, you will see one human being try and be friendly.
Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws
Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
Clueless Tourists Stand Just Feet Away From Bison Herd With Multiple Calves
Watching this you are cringing on the inside just waiting for something to go incredibly sideways. A bison is the largest animal to roam North America with many of the larger males in the neighborhood of over 2,000 pounds. The have massive heads that they use to ram things, whether it be other bison, cars, bears, and even people…
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Rescue Pigs Enjoying a Slide at Their Sanctuary Is Simply the Best
Everyone loves a good dose of fun every now and again--even baby pigs! That's right--Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary is going viral on TikTok for their adorable piggy playground, and we can't possibly get enough. And neither can the energetic lil' piglets!. This farm animal rescue posts regular videos of their...
Don’t Aim for a Deer’s Head
There’s a deer jawbone in the National Deer Association’s collection of odd deer artifacts that is bent, misshaped and missing a couple teeth on the left side. Buried in a strange bulge of bone on the right side is a gray object. It is the bullet that wrecked the deer’s jaw.
vinlove.net
The rain team catches fish when the dam overflows
HA TINH – People in Thuan Thien commune, Can Loc district use rackets and nets to gather at the mouth of Cu Lay dam to catch fish when the water rises over the overflow. Cu Lay Irrigation Dam is located at the foot of Hong Linh Mountain, in Thuan Thien Commune, Can Loc District. The embankment dam 1978, about 200 hectares wide, contains 13 million m3 of water, providing irrigation water for agricultural production in Thuan Thien and Tung Loc communes.
Comments / 0