ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Snake#Birds#Squirrel#Flowers
msn.com

Adorable baby animal facts that will melt your heart

Slide 1 of 28: From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.Want to discover more? Then check out the following gallery.You may also like:The hottest and coldest places on the planet.
ANIMALS
BBC

Isle of Man-born red panda rehomed as part of breeding programme

A Manx-born endangered red panda has been rehomed at a wildlife park in Birmingham to continue an international breeding programme. Two-year-old Aria was born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh in August 2020. General manager Kathleen Graham said the park was "proud to have made a difference for this...
ANIMALS
The Independent

8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained in the garden

There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Does Your Family Want A Dog? These Breeds Are Amazing

Dogs are a great addition to any family. They're social, fun, and make your life very interesting. But, do you know what kind of dog you should get?. There are so many options, and it can be hard to decide. This blog will help you decide what type of dog...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive

One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Portion of a Massive Glacier Crumbles on Mount Everest

Global warming has begun to have increasingly broad-scale effects on our planet. Already, climate change has resulted in intensified hurricanes (like Hurricane Ian making its way toward Florida), increasingly dangerous and superactive wildfires, as well as historic drought conditions. Most recently, though, climate change found its way to Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak in the world. Increased temperatures sent a massive piece of glacial serac crumbling down the mountainside. Footage of the event is both magnificent and terrifying.
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Scientists find evidence of liquid WATER on Mars in major breakthrough

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests there could be liquid water on Mars - a breakthrough in our longtime efforts to determine if the Red Planet once hosted life. The University of Cambridge-led study provides the first independent evidence that uses data other than radar that there's liquid water...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge

Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Rescue Pigs Enjoying a Slide at Their Sanctuary Is Simply the Best

Everyone loves a good dose of fun every now and again--even baby pigs! That's right--Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary is going viral on TikTok for their adorable piggy playground, and we can't possibly get enough. And neither can the energetic lil' piglets!. This farm animal rescue posts regular videos of their...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Don’t Aim for a Deer’s Head

There’s a deer jawbone in the National Deer Association’s collection of odd deer artifacts that is bent, misshaped and missing a couple teeth on the left side. Buried in a strange bulge of bone on the right side is a gray object. It is the bullet that wrecked the deer’s jaw.
ANIMALS
vinlove.net

The rain team catches fish when the dam overflows

HA TINH – People in Thuan Thien commune, Can Loc district use rackets and nets to gather at the mouth of Cu Lay dam to catch fish when the water rises over the overflow. Cu Lay Irrigation Dam is located at the foot of Hong Linh Mountain, in Thuan Thien Commune, Can Loc District. The embankment dam 1978, about 200 hectares wide, contains 13 million m3 of water, providing irrigation water for agricultural production in Thuan Thien and Tung Loc communes.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy