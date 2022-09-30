Read full article on original website
Cruise Ship Collides With Another Vessel After Getting Caught in Heavy Fog
Most of the 190 passengers, who were enjoying a cruise vacation in Germany, were asleep when the collision occurred.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Flights from SF to Rome or Milan are as low as $361 right now
You've got your cheap flight choice between Rome or Milan.
AP PHOTOS: Kolkata artists paint, mold idols for Durga Puja
Spirits are soaring in India's "City of Joy" as tens of thousands of people jostle on Kolkata's streets in celebration of "Durga Puja," the most important festival of the Bengali community.
A Ballet of Lepers by Leonard Cohen review – intimations of immortality
A fascinating collection of early fiction foreshadows motifs and concerns that Cohen the performer later mined across decades
A local’s guide to Ghent, Belgium: artisanal beer, bargain vintage and docklands clubbing
This Flemish city sparkles with creative cuisine, markets, cutting-edge clubs – and beer, says brewery founder Dimitri Messiaen
Mexico nuns’ culinary innovations live on in storied cuisine
PUEBLA, Mexico — (AP) — Each September, when Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain, people nationwide delight in chiles en nogada, a seasonal dish of mild poblano peppers stuffed with ground pork and fruit, smothered in a sauce of walnut, parsley and pomegranate seeds. The recipe was invented in 1821 by a nun, whose name has been lost to history.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
'French Spiderman' climbs first skyscraper with son in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman", scaled one of Barcelona's highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son.
'Rick Steves' Art of Europe' coming to PBS
Rick Steves joined KMOX to tell all about a new show he has coming to PBS: “Rick Steves’ Art of Europe.” In the new show, he’ll focus more on art, which has been featured in some of his past shows, but hasn’t always been at the forefront.
Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
Six of the best long autumn walks in Europe
As Halloween approaches, where better to hike than a land of wicked witches and creepy fairytales? The Harz Mountains have long been associated with German folklore and the region is hugely atmospheric in autumn, when smoke starts twirling from the chimneys of half-timbered houses, beech trees glow amid the evergreens, and seasonal mists seep into the ravines.
In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River
Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
This 14th-Century Venetian Palace Might Be the Most Stunning Airbnb in Crete
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When I visited Crete in 2018, I had no idea...
Editor Picks: Luxury & Boutique Hotels in Venice
Venice is brimming with beautiful boutique and luxury hotels, but which to choose?. Venice is one of the world’s most enchanting cities. A rich treasure trove of art, fine dining and palaces, the city is actually a collection of tiny islands connected by pretty bridges and waterways, floating in more than 150 canals. It’s picture-perfect. Thankfully, there are dozens of hotels as good-looking as the city. And, while luxury travellers will have no trouble finding opulent luxury hotels and palazzi to rest their heads, cash-strapped travellers will find plenty of affordable boutiques too. We’ve scoured the city for ten of the best luxury and boutique hotels in Venice, Italy.
Webuild set to complete Danube suspension bridge ahead of time
Webuild has announced that it will complete one of Europe’s longest suspension bridge by the end of 2023 – ahead of schedule. The Braila Bridge over the Danube is being built by the Italian contractor in partnership with Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems. It will improve communications in the Galati-Braila region of eastern Romania, reducing crossing times for 7,000 vehicles a day and ending the need to use a ferry.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic
In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
Four Seasons Will Launch Luxury Yachts in 2025
As if owning a private jet wasn't enough, the iconic Four Seasons hotel brand is entering the world of yachting, planning to launch the first ship in the fleet in 2025, with at least two more to follow. This first yacht, created by the famous shipbuilder, Fincantieri of Italy, will...
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
The French Polynesia with Variety Cruises
Variety Cruises, Greek-owned small ship cruise company, is the first cruise line to introduce Makatea as a key stop in its new Tahiti itinerary. The island of Makatea is like no other found in French Polynesia. The limestone cliffs tower over the coast and the island’s interior shows significant vegetation, complete with a few species of endemic birds and a peculiar expanse of limestone holes. In the early 20th century, important reserves of phosphate were discovered in these naturally occurring holes, and for over 50 years the island was the centre of a thriving phosphate mining business. The mining ceased in the 1960s, and the island went from a population of thousands to less than 100 inhabitants. Today, this sleepy but spectacular island is home to three species of threatened endemic birds: the beautiful Makatea fruit dove, the impressive imperial pigeon, and the comely singer extraordinaire, the reed warbler.
