Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90
Jack Ging, a famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old. Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural...
Sara Shane, Actress in ‘Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure’ and ‘The King and Four Queens,’ Dies at 94
A contract player at MGM and Universal, she also appeared in 'Three Bad Sisters' and 'Affair in Havana' and in two films for Douglas Sirk. Sara Shane, who starred opposite Gordon Scott in Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure and appeared alongside Clark Gable in The King and Four Queens, has died. She was 94.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Gizmodo
Louise Fletcher, Star Trek's Kai Winn, Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, actor in works such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine passed away in her home in France on Friday. Per her son Andrew Bick, the 88-year-old actor died of natural causes. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1934, Fletcher began her...
Popculture
'The War of the Worlds' and 'When Worlds Collide' Get Lackluster 4K/Blu-Ray Release from Paramount (Review)
The latest entry in the Paramount Presents line is the highly anticipated double feature with The War of the Worlds and When Worlds Collide, two science fiction classics produced by the special effects pioneer George Pal. The package includes the far more famous film, the 1953 adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel, on a mostly excellent 4K UltraHD disc. However, the package is hampered by some quality control issues, which tempers the excitement surrounding the release.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
SFGate
New Zealand Estate Where Two "Lord of the Rings" Films Were Shot Is For Sale
It’s been over 20 years since director Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy first reached theaters. In the years that have elapsed since then, there’s been plenty of discussion about the films’ legacy — and the aspects of them that modern blockbuster filmmaking could take a few cues from. Among those aspects is the use of visually striking locations across New Zealand.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Anikulapo’ on Netflix, a Nollywood Epic About the Sordid Affair Between a Lowly Merchant and One of the King’s Wives
It’s time for Nollywood via Netflix: Anikulapo is the new film from director Kunle Afolayan, his third in a deal with the streaming service, following Swallow and A Naija Christmas. Anikulapo is an ambitious project, a period fantasy-drama involving political power plays and mystical forces in Yoruba villages in the early 1700s. Oh, and a fair amount of sex, which you might not expect if you’re going into this one blind. ANIKULAPO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In Yoruba folklore, the dead weren’t buried, but left in the sacred forest, where the fabled Akala bird flew down on ethereal...
Is ‘God’s Creatures’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Good news for Paul Mescal fans: the heartthrob from Normal People is starring in a brand new A24 movie, God’s Creatures, which is opening in select U.S. theaters this weekend. But Mescal might not be playing the lovable dude you’ve come to know and love. Directed by Saela...
digitalspy.com
Sofia Carson reteams with Netflix following Purple Hearts success
Sofia Carson has reteamed with Netflix following the huge success of the romantic movie Purple Hearts. According to Deadline, the star of the romantic drama has been cast in a new thriller from Netflix and Amblin titled Carry On. Carson will be joined by Kingsman's Taron Egerton as well as...
