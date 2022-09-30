Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
theweektoday.com
Early voting dates for Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT – The town clerk’s office has set early voting dates for Mattapoisett. In person early voting for the Nov. 8 state election will take place at Town Hall, 16 Main Street, on the following dates:. Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 8...
wgbh.org
Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child
WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur
LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
rimonthly.com
West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire
During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
theweektoday.com
Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village
Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
Uprise RI
Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher
“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
theweektoday.com
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
GoLocalProv
RI Man Charged With 16 Counts of Possession of a Protected Reptile Without a Permit
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement has charged a man for illegally possessing — and attempting to sell — protected turtles. DEM announced the following. "This week, Rhode Island Environmental Police Officers from DEM's Division of Law Enforcement found 16 Eastern Musk...
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
theweektoday.com
Volunteers clean up YMCA campgrounds
On Sept. 29, 25 staff members from Blue Cross Blue Shield visited the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham to clean up campgrounds and trails and paint foursquare and hopscotch on the blacktop. This was part of a service project organized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts whereby 3,000 employees...
theweektoday.com
Learn movie makeup, make crafts with library events
MATTAPOISETT – October consists of a full calendar of events at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. From monster makeup to Dungeons and Dragons, the program offerings are spook-tacular. Ever wonder what it takes to turn yourself into a realistic zombie? Or how to make a real gross looking flesh...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford family seeks public’s help IDing vehicle in hit and run that totaled their car
“My girlfriend and I got into a car accident around 9:00pm on Monday night, the 26th. We were rear-ended in the north end near Cafe Roma. It was a hit-and-run by a black SUV, I think it was a BMW. They left my girlfriend and me for dead they took...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
fun107.com
New Bedford Realtor Horrified to Find A Stolen Headstone at a Foreclosed Property
Lauren Tansey of Dartmouth is a realtor for JT Realty in Fall River, and like any job, there are common scenarios that come with being a realtor. Dealing with foreclosures and selling homes are just to name a few. Finding a stolen gravestone? Not so much. On Thursday, Tansey came...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
