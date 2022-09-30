Read full article on original website
Related
Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 3, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear about what went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in the loss to Atlanta, how Playhouse Square is revamping its street front with Broadway-style touches, controversy surrounding cheating at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what we know about a lockdown today at Garfield Heights Middle School, and more on 3News Daily.
The wait is over! Mustard finally wins first Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby of 2022
CLEVELAND — Guardians fans, our long local nightmare is over. After 75 fruitless tries, complete with hard-hitting investigations and even a trip to the minor leagues, Mustard has finally won his first Sugardale Hot Dog Derby of 2022. The beloved condiment raced across the finish line during Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, muscling ahead of rivals Ketchup and Onion to snag the elusive victory.
Paid to play: How JACK Cleveland Casino trains its blackjack dealers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s the second week of class and JACK Cleveland Casino’s future dealers are having a card shuffling contest. Four students are holding eight decks a piece, and the way instructor Linda Mengel is speaking, you’d think she has eyes on all 1,664 cards at once.
Guardians prepare for playoffs with new championship banner
It's a tradition reserved for champions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio announces leadership shift in attempt to accelerate growth
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In a move aimed at drastically accelerating its growth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has announced a shift in the non-profit's leadership. Effective immediately, BGCNEO CEO Jeff Scott will take over...
cleveland19.com
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday. The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
St. Edward flies by archrival Saint Ignatius with dominating 48-6 performance
PARMA, Ohio — Chuck Kyle has seen many memorable matchups between Saint Ignatius and St. Edward during his storied career. This was certainly not one of them, at least not for the Wildcats and not in the way they would want it to be. No, this Saturday night was...
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Shocked and appalled’: Some NE Ohioans seeing gas above $4 again
Drivers in downtown Cleveland saw noticeably higher prices at the pump, well above $4 a gallon once again.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
27 First News
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Comments / 0