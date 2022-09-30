ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 3, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear about what went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in the loss to Atlanta, how Playhouse Square is revamping its street front with Broadway-style touches, controversy surrounding cheating at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what we know about a lockdown today at Garfield Heights Middle School, and more on 3News Daily.
The wait is over! Mustard finally wins first Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby of 2022

CLEVELAND — Guardians fans, our long local nightmare is over. After 75 fruitless tries, complete with hard-hitting investigations and even a trip to the minor leagues, Mustard has finally won his first Sugardale Hot Dog Derby of 2022. The beloved condiment raced across the finish line during Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, muscling ahead of rivals Ketchup and Onion to snag the elusive victory.
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
