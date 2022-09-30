ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets

PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
StyleCaster

AMC Plus Free Trial: Here’s the Secret to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Just in Time For the Finale

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.  Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV.  In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TheDailyBeast

There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign

Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct

Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors

In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer

Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels

When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.
theplaylist.net

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25

By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
Digital Trends

The best horror movie prequels

A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
The Atlantic

Hollywood Learned All the Wrong Lessons From Avatar

When the director James Cameron was working on Avatar, he was holding the biggest bargaining chip imaginable. His last major feature, 1997’s Titanic, was the most successful film in Hollywood history, overcoming its budgetary woes and behind-the-scenes drama to become a box-office phenomenon unlike any other. Avatar was another risky bet in theory, an original sci-fi epic about nine-foot-tall blue aliens called the Na’vi who’d be rendered through advanced CGI and motion-capture technology. But still, this would be a James Cameron film—a fact the director said he had to remind the honchos of during production.
Collider

'Bite Size Halloween' Season 3 Trailer Teases Twenty Different Terrors Coming to Hulu

October 1st marks the true beginning of the spooky season, and Hulu's Bite Size Halloween will be there to welcome viewers in with 20 shorts scares of all kinds. A new trailer for the compilation of miniature terrors gives a taste of what sort of scares to expect in the third season. From body horror to supernatural spooks, bloody slashers, and everything in between, there's something for horror fans of all types.
