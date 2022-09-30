Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Gamespot
Hocus Pocus 2's Doug Jones Found Playing Billy Butcherson A Bit More Tiring Than He Remembers
Nearly 30 years after the release of the cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived to Disney+. The new movie features much of the cast of the original, and that includes Doug Jones reprising his role as the zombie Billy Butcherson. Returning to the role was a bit different for...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
AMC Plus Free Trial: Here’s the Secret to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Just in Time For the Finale
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign
Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer
Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22). Here are some highlights from this week. Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet. Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with...
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels
When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
Hollywood Learned All the Wrong Lessons From Avatar
When the director James Cameron was working on Avatar, he was holding the biggest bargaining chip imaginable. His last major feature, 1997’s Titanic, was the most successful film in Hollywood history, overcoming its budgetary woes and behind-the-scenes drama to become a box-office phenomenon unlike any other. Avatar was another risky bet in theory, an original sci-fi epic about nine-foot-tall blue aliens called the Na’vi who’d be rendered through advanced CGI and motion-capture technology. But still, this would be a James Cameron film—a fact the director said he had to remind the honchos of during production.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
Collider
'Bite Size Halloween' Season 3 Trailer Teases Twenty Different Terrors Coming to Hulu
October 1st marks the true beginning of the spooky season, and Hulu's Bite Size Halloween will be there to welcome viewers in with 20 shorts scares of all kinds. A new trailer for the compilation of miniature terrors gives a taste of what sort of scares to expect in the third season. From body horror to supernatural spooks, bloody slashers, and everything in between, there's something for horror fans of all types.
Comments / 0